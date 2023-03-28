Fort Hall residential fire reported on Edmo Road

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - At 9:50 a.m. Monday, the Fort Hall Fire Department responded to a house fire on Edmo Road in the Fort Hal District of the Fort Hall Reservation. Upon arrival, units found smoke coming from the residence and everyone was out of the home.

“The fire was contained to one bedroom and a portion of the hallway. The remainder of the house had extensive smoke damage," Fire Chief Eric King said.

The residents of the home have been displaced, and Red Cross is assisting them.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes upon arrival of the first fire unit and firefighters remained on scene for approximately two hours to ensure there were no hot spots remaining. There were no injuries to people, animals or firefighters. No further information will be provided.