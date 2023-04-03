BLM seeks public input on treatments for threatened plant in southwest Idaho 

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public comment on a proposal to conduct habitat improvement treatments for slickspot peppergrass (Lepidium papilliferum), a threatened plant species found only in southwestern Idaho. Treatments would include applying herbicide, seeding and seedling planting to create more suitable and sustainable habitat in areas currently degraded by fire and invasive grasses.

Slickspot peppergrass is a low growing, flowering plant that can be found amongst sagebrush in small areas called slick spots because the surface is generally smooth with few other plants present. Slickspot peppergrass has been listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act since 2016.

“This proposal would allow us to use more tools to protect and improve slickspot peppergrass habitat,” BLM Four Rivers Field Manager Brent Ralston said.

Written comments may be submitted through the project website at https://bit.ly/SlickSpot. In order for your comment to be included in the analysis, please submit by April 17, 2023. The most useful comments are specific and contain new technical or scientific information to help the BLM draft a more thorough analysis. Comments which contain only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response, but may be considered in the BLM decision-making process. Please reference “slickspot” when submitting comments.

Before including an address, phone number, email address, or other personally identifiable information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment—including personal identifying information—may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.