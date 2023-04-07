Fisherman rescued from Fort Hall Bottoms area

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - At 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to the Bottoms area of the Fort Hall Reservation near Broncho Road to assist Fort Hall Fish & Game on the report of a male in his sixties who had fallen into the water while fishing.

The gentleman sustained injuries to his knee and was in the water for more than an hour before he was able to contact Fish and Game Officer, Tom Wadworth. Wadsworth was able to locate the gentleman and guided the rescue crew to a staging area. Portneuf Air Rescue was dispatched to assist. Fort Hall Fire launched the Swift Water Team who retrieved the individual 200 yards downstream.

"The gentleman was quickly assessed and prepared for extraction, using an inflatable rescue raft and stokes basket. The team safely brought the gentleman back to the staging area where he was flown to the Portneuf Medical Center by classic air rescue for further treatment," Fire Chief Eric King said.

No further information was released.