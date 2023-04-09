6 month temporary boat slip trial to begin at Palisades Reservoir

PALISADES RESERVOIR, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning Memorial Weekend, 30 boat slips will be available to rent courtesy of Pinnacle Recreation under a temporary one-year special use permit provided by the Palisades Ranger District.

Twenty-five of the slips are designated for season-long parking and will be available through a lottery system. The other slips will be for short-term parking and offered on a first-come first-served basis. The trial period will take place at the Calamity Boat Ramp on the south shore of the Palisades Reservoir.

As use on Palisades Reservoir increases, the Palisades Ranger District has heard from numerous community members about a desire to have a public marina. The use and congestion at boat ramps and docks continues to accelerate at an alarming rate.

“We know there is an interest for this service,” Palisades District Ranger Tracy Hollingshead said. “This seasonal trial period will let us gage that interest and determine if this use is appropriate and compatible for the site.”

If public input is positive and the proposal works, the Forest Service will consider issuing a prospectus to allow interested parties an opportunity to submit a business proposal for a long-term permit.

The one-year temporary permit allows Pinnacle Recreation to install 30 boat slips near the Calamity Boat Ramp for the 2023 boating season. The docks are expected to be available in late May and will be removed in early October. Long-term and short-term slip rentals will be available. A lottery system will be used to select individuals for each of the 25 long-term boat slip. All applications must be submitted prior to May 1 to be considered. Results will be provided to applicants no later than May 10, 2023. For more detailed information on how to apply, slip specifications and costs visit www.palisadesmarina.com.

Operation of the temporary permit will not prohibit public from accessing any area outside of the docking area. For questions regarding the special use permit, please reach out to Colby Jacobson at 208-881-2686 or by email at Colby.jacobson@usda.gov. All other questions regarding the boat slips and associated lottery can be directed to Cris Schulz at 208-757-3999 or by visiting the website.