Fatal crash eastbound I-84 in Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 3:18 p.m. Monday at I-84 milepost 211 on ramp, Heyburn, in Minidoka County.

A 55-year-old male, of Declo, was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX Motorcycle eastbound I-84 on the on ramp when he failed to negotiate the curve. The vehicle continued off the left shoulder, struck an embankment and a fence. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The rider was not wearing a helmet.

Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by Minidoka Sheriff's Office and Heyburn Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.