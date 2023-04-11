Fatal crash north of Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 12:57 p.m. Monday at 1403 E and 4300 N, north of Buhl, in Twin Falls County.

A 21-year-old male, of Buhl, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson FXDF Motorcycle southbound on 1400 E when he drove off the east side of the roadway. He was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by Buhl QRU, Buhl Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.