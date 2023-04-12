Apply for property tax relief now before time runs out

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Tuesday, April 18, is the last day for certain homeowners and veterans with disabilities to apply for relief from their 2022 property taxes. They must submit applications by that date.

New this year, Idaho homeowners can apply online at tax.idaho.gov/proptaxrelief. They’ll need an email address. They also can get paper applications on the Tax Commission’s website at tax.idaho.gov or from their county assessor.

Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction Program

The Property Tax Reduction (PTR) program reduces property taxes by $250 to $1,500 on an eligible homeowner’s primary Idaho residence and up to an acre of land.



You might qualify for a property tax reduction if all of these are true:

You’re an Idaho resident.

You own and occupy your home or mobile home, and the value doesn’t exceed $400,000, or 200% of median per county (law change on value).

Your total 2022 income, after deducting medical expenses, was $37,000 or less (law change).

You’re any of the following as of January 1, 2023: 65 or older Former POW or hostage Motherless or fatherless child under 18 Blind Widow(er) Disabled as recognized by the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, Federal Civil Service, Veterans Affairs, or a public employment retirement system not covered by these agencies



"The Idaho Legislature recently changed the law on property tax reduction,” said Idaho State Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray. “We recommend that homeowners check to see if they now qualify for the program.”

Property values will be assessed at the end of May. All eligible property owners are encouraged to apply now regardless of their property value.

Homeowners must submit completed Property Tax Reduction applications by April 18, with no exceptions. They should apply for PTR now regardless of whether they’ve filed their income taxes.

Homeowners who don’t qualify for the Property Tax Reduction program might qualify for the Property Tax Deferral program, which has an application deadline of September 5.

Property Tax Benefit for Veterans with Disabilities

The benefit for veterans with disabilities reduces Idaho property taxes by as much as $1,500 on their home and up to an acre of land. The program doesn’t have an income limit.

You might qualify for the veterans benefit if both apply:

You’re recognized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as a 100% service-connected disabled veteran, or you receive 100% compensation from the VA due to individual unemployability as of January 1, 2023.

You owned and lived in a home in Idaho that was your primary residence before April 15, 2023. The property must have a current homeowner’s exemption. The home can be a mobile home.



When applying, veterans need to include a current letter from the VA confirming their 100% service-connected disability rating or their 100% compensation due to individual unemployability as of January 1, 2023.

Veterans with disabilities also might qualify for Idaho’s Property Tax Reduction program based on their income.

