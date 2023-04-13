Fire season is right around the corner

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Fire season is approaching us sooner than you can imagine. The Bureau of Land Management even reported a small fire out in Ledore on Wednesday. May is the month where they are expecting more frequent fires.

We are expecting an increase for fire potential in the valleys this year. The vast amount of snowpack and moisture across the valleys will sprout the grass very quickly heading into springtime which also sprouts the potential for fire fuel. Fire officials say this grass can dry out very quickly under the right conditions with lots of wind.

Thankfully though, there is not as much worry across our local mountains. The fire danger there is expected to decrease compared to previous years. The large and even historic snowpack this winter might stay in place well into summer with some areas having snow that will last until next winter across the mountain tops. This will help to prohibit fire activity in these areas.

Many are anxious to control burn their fire fuels and burn barrels for the beginning of spring before they can become more of a problem during late summer. Fire officials ask us to follow the correct steps and to preform these controlled burns on days with less wind and cloudy skies.

The peak of fire season is still months away from July until September. Despite trends of increased fire potential in the valleys and decreased fire potential in the mountains, officials say that the unknown springtime weather can chance these predictions.