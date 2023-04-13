Gov. Little makes appointment to Blaine County Commission

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced his appointment of Lindsay Mollineaux to the Blaine County Commission District 1 seat vacated by the late Richard “Dick” Fosbury.

A Wood River Valley native, Mollineaux has over a decade of experience in operational analytics, regulatory development, and creative programming. Mollineaux is the executive director of the Environmental Resource Center, an educational nonprofit that promotes environmental programs and collaborations between local, state, and federal agencies. A registered Democrat, Mollineaux previously worked for the city of Ketchum, the New York Mayor’s Office of Data Analytics, the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C., and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Mollineaux received her bachelor’s in economics from Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Mollineaux will complete the remainder of Fosbury’s term, which ends Nov. 30, 2024.

Idaho Code 59-906A addresses how vacancies to boards of county commissioners are filled. Blaine County Democrats submitted a list of three names to Governor Little for appointment, consistent with Idaho law.