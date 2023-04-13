Tax Commission extends April 18 hours in eastern Idaho offices

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Tax Commission will extend office hours in its eastern Idaho offices on Tuesday, April 18 – the day income tax returns are due.

The Idaho Falls and Pocatello offices will open at 8 a.m. and stay open until 5 p.m. instead of the regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Idaho Falls office is at 150 Shoup Ave., Suite 16. The Pocatello office is at 1111 N. 8th Ave.

Visit any Tax Commission office to drop off completed Idaho tax returns, make payments, get answers to tax questions, and find state tax forms. A drop box for tax returns and payments is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Another way to get help is to call (800) 972-7660 toll free. Phone hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Wednesdays when they start at 9 a.m.

Visit the Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov to find tax forms, make payments, and get answers to tax questions. The website features links to software providers that offer free e-filing to many Idahoans at tax.idaho.gov/freefile.

The site also has Quick Pay, a free service that lets you make an online payment without creating a special account. Find it at tax.idaho.gov/quickpay.