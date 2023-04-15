Salmon-Challis National Forest plans meetings on local firewood program
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest plans to host two public meetings on firewood gathering.
The first meeting will be Wednesday, April 26 at 6:00 p.m. in Challis at the Challis-Yankee Fork/Middle Fork Ranger District Office, 311 North US Highway 93. The second meeting will be Thursday, April 27 at 6:00 pm in Salmon at the Public Lands Center, 1206 S. Challis Street.
Forest staff will cover the firewood program in general, introduce a new commercial firewood option for the 2023 season, and highlight changes to the personal use program as a result of the new commercial option. Staff will be available to answer questions.
A summary of the major changes for 2023:
- A new commercial permit will be available for up to 60 cords of wood. Price is $5.00/cord or $300 for 60 cords. The area is the same as for personal use firewood.
- With the new commercial permit option, the maximum amount allowed for personal use firewood will change from 42 cords to 12 cords.
- After October 31, 2023, third (3rd) party permits will no longer be available.
The Salmon-Challis National Forest is also continuing the free personal-use firewood program for 2023. The first four cords under the personal use permit will be free of charge. As a reminder, the free-use personal use permits are only available at Salmon-Challis National Forest offices.