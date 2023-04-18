National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set April 22

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Saturday, April 22 the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and its state and local partners will hold the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA began the initiative in 2010 to provide easy, anonymous opportunities to remove medicines from the home that are highly susceptible to misuse, abuse and theft. The Idaho Office of Drug Policy, Southeastern Idaho Public Health and various Police Departments will be hosting a Take Back Day collection site event on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m .to 2 p.m.

Participating Locations:

· Blackfoot Police Department at 501 N Maple St #410, Blackfoot, ID 83221

· Chubbuck Police Department at 5160 Yellowstone Ave, Chubbuck Idaho 83202

· Preston Police Department at 70 W Oneida St, Preston, Idaho 83263

The event will allow community members to safely and securely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state. All solid dosage pharmaceutical product and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted as well as over-the-counter medications and veterinary medications. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. Additionally, the Take Back Day collection site will also accept vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Intra-venous solutions, injectables, inhalers, syringes, chemotherapy medications will not be accepted.

In 2019, over 60,000 Idahoans aged 12 and older misused prescription pain relievers. According to the 2019 Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly 23% of Idaho 12th graders reported that they had taken a prescription drug without a doctor’s prescription one or more times in their life. While a majority of youth did not report misusing prescription drugs, of those that did, over 41% took or received them from a family member or friend, and over 60% misused the medication in their own home.

When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals, or the environment. Help keep our community safe and healthy by dropping off your old medication.

If you miss the April 22 Take Back Day and need to dispose of prescription medications, there are several prescription take back locations throughout southeastern Idaho. For a list of drop off locations, click HERE.