Make-A-Wish Idaho honors wish to have a clubhouse 

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Make-A-Wish Idaho is celebrating World Wish Day, the anniversary of the first wish, by hosting an online talent show to raise money in honor of seven-year-old Maddex’s wish to have a clubhouse.

Maddex is a cancer survivor from the Coeur d’Alene area whose wish to have a Lilliput clubhouse in his backyard will be granted over World Wish Day weekend, April 29-30.

The Make-A-Wish Idaho Board of Directors, wish kids, and wish family members from across the state have submitted videos of themselves demonstrating their hidden and sometimes not-so-hidden talents for the virtual show. Viewers can “vote” on their favorite videos with a donation. Make-A-Wish Idaho is hoping to raise at least $6,500, the average cash cost of a wish, during this fundraiser. All funds donated will go towards granting wishes to Idaho children with critical illnesses. The virtual fundraiser is open to the public and can be found HERE.

“Make-A-Wish Idaho serves all of Idaho, and hosting a virtual fundraiser was a great way to bring people from all corners of our very large state together. Maddex, our wish kid, is from north Idaho, and we have talent show participants from east Idaho and the Treasure Valley area. We are excited to be hosting an event that everyone in Idaho can participate in on World Wish Day,” Development Director Helene Peterson said.

World Wish Day is the annual celebration of the first wish that was granted on April 29, 1980, when the Department of Public Safety officers and members of the community in Phoenix, Arizona, came together to grant the wish of Chris Greicius, a seven-year-old boy battling leukemia who wished to be a police officer.