BLM seeks input on two land acquisitions proposed in Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public comment on a proposal to acquire two land parcels located in the Boise Foothills from the Treasure Valley Land Trust. The proposed purchase of 350 total acres would use Land and Water Conservation Fund money to acquire critical big game winter range, maintain open space and provide public access.

The South Fork Willow Creek parcel is 320 acres and is located about 12 miles northeast of Eagle. The Avimor community trail system would provide public non-motorized access to the parcel.

The 30-acre Rocky Canyon parcel is located five and a half miles east of Boise. It is situated between the BLM’s Boise Front Special Recreation Management Area and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Boise River Wildlife Management Area.

“Acquiring these parcels will enhance the conservation and protection of wildlife habitat, cultural and recreational values,” BLM Boise District Manager Tanya Thrift said.

Written comments may be submitted through the project website at https://bit.ly/BDOfap. In order for your comment to be included in the analysis, please submit by May 28, 2023. The most useful comments are specific and contain new technical or scientific information to help the BLM draft a more thorough analysis. Comments which contain only opinions or preferences will not receive a formal response, but may be considered in the BLM decision-making process. Please reference “land acquisition” when submitting comments.

Before including an address, phone number, email address, or other personally identifiable information in any comments, be aware that the entire comment—including personal identifying information—may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review can be submitted, but the BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

For additional information, please contact Lonnie Huter at 208-384-3300.