Local law enforcement reminds us to be safe on the water as spring recreation takes off

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Spring weather is here meaning the snow is melting and causing water levels in our rivers and lakes to rise and lower in temperature. The snow run-off is also causing the water to become much murkier and can hide dangers within the water such as downed trees or rocks.

"Then also just the water itself, you can see is a lot darker, murkier because you've got that muddy runoff and that melting snow and debris that's washing down through the Snake River," Sergeant Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sherriff's Office said.

But because we are so early into the season, Lovell reminds us hypothermia is always a danger when we go into the water, especially as snow runoff, is causing water temperatures to drop.

"The Snake River here is cold water year-round, but especially right now, you're getting, significantly lower temperature in that water," he said. "And so you get in there and that takes away your ability to swim and rescue yourself."

He says if you plan to get into the water be very prepared.

"A lifejacket is going to help you least stay on top of the water and you give you the best chance of having a successful outcome or getting out in an emergency and, this time of year, we run into those emergencies more often because we have those extra things in the water, extra hidden hazards and extra unknown stuff that's going on while those runoff conditions are going through the area," he said.

If you plan on wading into the water to go fishing or on your boat, Lovell says to make sure you are aware of the conditions within the waters.

"Pay a little extra attention to safety in these conditions because it is a lot different than when it's 100 degrees in August. These conditions with water temperature, the outside temperature, and the weather can change at any moment."

Lovell also encourages people to make sure that someone knows where you were.

"So if something happens to you and you don't return, someone can at least point us in the right direction to come and try and find you."

He adds if people want to make sure their boat is water ready they can go here, or if they have a deputy available, they will also inspect the watercraft to help you make sure you're ready to go have fun.