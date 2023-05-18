Air quality advisory, burn ban issued for Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison counties

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issues an Air Quality Advisory and burn ban for Clark, Fremont, Lemhi and Madison counties.

The Air Quality Advisory was issued because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke.

The Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups until Friday at 3 p.m.

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.