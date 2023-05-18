Twin Falls student accepted to nationally competitive SEES program

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Twin Falls student Anna Grace Aiello will join peers in Idaho and from around the country at this year’s STEM Enhancement in Earth Science (SEES) Summer High School Intern Program. She will work alongside NASA subject matter experts and engage with authentic NASA research data to better understand Earth and space systems.

The nationally competitive SEES program is sponsored by NASA, the Texas Space Grant Consortium and the University of Texas at Austin Center for Space Research. Each year, high-performing, STEM-focused high school applicants from around the country compete for the opportunity to take part in hands-on and classroom activities with instruction from STEM industry experts.

For Aiello, it was Idaho’s brilliant night skies that helped her to realize her passion for space.

“Growing up in Idaho with such ready access to clear night skies showed me how beautiful astronomy is,” Aiello said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to pursue that interest in a meaningful way alongside career astronomers.”

Aiello will graduate from Twin Falls’ Xavier Charter School in 2024.

Working closely with Center for Space Research scientists, SEES interns gain experience with authentic NASA research through a combination of field investigation and data analysis.

Selected applicants first complete distance learning modules before beginning mentor-guided remote work to assist with NASA-supported research on astronomy, remote sensing and global positioning techniques. They will then travel to Texas for an on-site internship at the University of Texas at Austin.

Aiello is one of three Idaho students whose selection to the program is being highlighted by the SDE this month.

The program wraps with all project teams presenting their research during the Virtual SEES Science Symposium on July 24-26.