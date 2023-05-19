Rappel academies coming to Salmon in May and June

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI)— Rappellers are wildland firefighters trained and prepared to operate in all the roles of helibase operations and as aerially delivered firefighters. There will be multiple training sessions occurring in the Salmon area this spring.

Salmon Air Base will be hosting Spotter Emersion training starting May 19 through May 24. Nine personnel will be participating in this training which will better prepare the personnel for becoming a qualified rappel spotter to deploy rappellers and cargo safely.

During the week of May 25 through June 2 there will be 171 veteran rappellers from all over the nation, along with additional support staff and five helicopters with flight crews coming to Salmon. The training will take place at the Salmon Air Base and Haynes Creek.

Starting May 29 through June 4 or until complete, there will be 82 rookie rappellers, along with additional support staff and five helicopters and flight crews The training will take place at the Salmon Air Base and Haynes Creek. All rookie rappellers from around the country come to Salmon, as the Salmon-Challis National Forest hosts this intensive, performance based training each year.

The purpose of the training is to provide annual quality training for rappellers and spotters in accordance with the National Rappel Operations Guide; to strengthen leadership, teamwork, and communications within the rappel community, and to produce quality aerial delivered firefighters for use in fire and aviation operations. The U.S. Forest Service National Helicopter Rappel Program’s primary mission is initial attack. Rappel crews may be utilized for large fire support, all hazard incident operations, and resource management objectives.