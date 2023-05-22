Deputies rescue man who overturned on kayak

PALISADES, Idaho (KIFI) - A water rescue for a man who overturned on a kayak Sunday afternoon on the Palisades Reservoir.

Around 4 p.m. Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies found an upside down kayak, life jacket and paddle with no one around it.

They located an adult male on the shoreline who had been on the kayak barefoot and cold.

Deputies say the man was able to warm up after experiencing effects from hypothermia as he was stranded.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to always be prepared for emergencies when out on the water this summer.