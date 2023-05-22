Skip to Content
Idaho
today at 11:11 AM
Single vehicle injury crash near Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle injury crash that occurred at 1:45 a.m. on May 22, 2023, on W 100 S near the Jerome Cheese Company in Jerome County.

A 38-year-old male, from Wendell was traveling westbound on 100 S in a Chevrolet Silverado. The male exited the vehicle while it was in motion and the truck came to rest against a nearby fence.

The driver of the Silverado was transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.

The roadway was blocked for approximately an hour and fifty minutes.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

