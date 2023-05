IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Eastern Idaho Regional Sewer District is offering a $25,000 cash reward to anyone with information related to an illegal discharge.

1,300 gallons of a silicone-based liquid was poured into the sewer district's collection system, causing more than $1 million in damage.

If you have any information related to this crime, you should contact the Bingham County Sheriff's Office at 208-785-4440.