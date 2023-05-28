Be Bear Aware campaign coming to Salmon

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Be Bear Aware Campaign, sponsored by the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Salmon Valley Stewardship, is coming to Salmon June 7, 2023.

The Campaign conducts bear avoidance and bear spray training presentations for youth groups, wildlife and land management agencies, outfitting and guiding, and hunting and fishing organizations. They also participate in community events, campground education programs and work with school teachers and school systems on bear safety and wildlife stewardship.

A course is being held in the morning for Salmon-Challis National Forest employees and partners. In afternoon and evening there will be two additional courses. The classes will be held at the Sacajawea Center on Highway 28. Class times are as follows:

2:00 pm-4:00 pm; this course is focused for our local youth. There will be classroom presentation, discussion, and outside education & bear spray training. A training certificate will be provided. If any additional youth groups would like to join this afternoon session, please contact Salmon Valley Stewardship who is coordinating the afternoon & evening programs. Email kateyeater@salmonvalley.org or call 208-756-1686.

7:00 pm-9:00 pm; this course is focused on our local community members, families, adults, and partner groups. Bear awareness and safety education with bear spray training will be provided.

The information provided to the participants will be presented in a form where participants will be able to easily share the information with others. Information about how to properly deploy bear spray at an agitated charging bear in the four scenarios that we believe is the most common way the public may have a confrontation with a bear. The information the public will receive is safety around all forms of wildlife including all bears, and wolves, coyotes, moose, and rattlesnakes. The presenters will go into the history of how bear spray was invented and by whom and will address one of the most frequent questions, which is why sometimes bear spray does not work and he will explain the most common mistakes individuals have made using bear spray. Additional information can be found on this YouTube video called Bear Spray Scenarios and Demonstration.