Businesses: Learn how to pay employees and stay in compliance May 31

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho businesses are invited to learn about the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour services Wednesday, May 31 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. (MDT) during an online seminar via Zoom.

Employees are also welcome to attend.

The seminar, featuring Wage and Hour supervisor Artie Holmes, will cover wage and hour jurisdiction, the wage claim process, wage deductions and reductions, wage payment upon separation, paid time off, vacation and sick time and documentation.

This is the third employer seminar in a year-long series of webinars organized for businesses by the Idaho Department of Labor. A different topic will be covered the last Wednesday of every other month.

Register for the Wage and Hour seminar here.

The remaining seminar schedule for 2023 includes:

July 26 - Apprenticeships

Sept. 27 - Unemployment Insurance

Nov. 29 - Unemployment Tax Compliance

For more information on employer events and seminars sponsored by the Idaho Department of Labor, visit the calendar of events or contact Kandi.Rudd@labor.idaho.gov, 208-236-6710 ext. 3677.