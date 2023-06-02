Island Park boil order still in effect

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - A boil order affecting 20% of Island Park residents is still ongoing after more than a month.

Some people are still confused.

The Department of Environmental Quality recently received calls from Island Park Water Company customers alleging the water company said its water is safe to drink now.

The DEQ says the water is not safe to drink.

The DEQ confirmed to Local News 8 the company was told to cease the claims of safe water immediately.

Water samples collected from the system May 30 contained E. coli and other bacteria.

As a result, the boil order is still in effect in the subdivisions of Aspen Ridge, Shotgun and Valley View.

The boil order affects some residential areas and not the business districts.