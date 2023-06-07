Island Park boil order continues

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - A boil order continues for the people living in Island Park.

The ongoing order is affecting 20% of the residential population but not area businesses.

Island Park homeowners have been struggling with a unclean water for more than a month.

Island Park Water Company customers say this has been an ongoing issue for years. Homeowner Christine Humphreys was notified just before Father's Day last year of a boil order.

"We received by text message a boil water advisory from the iIsland Park Water District, and that pretty much was the only notification that we received was a text message," Humphreys said.

By the time they received the advisory notice, it was too late. Christine's husband was already having serious medical problems.

Something the neighbors remember clearly.

"Ambulance came and took him to the hospital. I don't know how long he's in hospital, but he's probably in there for a week or 10 days. And they had a hard time figuring out what was the matter with him. But they did finally determine that it was e coli from the water," Charles Preston said.

The water company's system had a loss of pressure once again on Tuesday. That could mean another opportunity for contaminants to enter the water which means homeowners like the Humphreys are far from being out of the woods.

"We're hoping that it eventually gets lifted this summer, but we'll see," Humphreys said.

The DEQ requires the water company to have all system deficiencies resolved by June 30.

Island Park Water says it anticipates resolving those issues within 30 days.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is also involved. They have opened an immediate investigation of the company for violations of Idaho Public Utilities law.

If they find fault, the public utilities commission could revoke the water company's permit or impose a receivership which would mean water for homeowners in Island Park could be under new management.

Local News 8 has reached out to the Island Park Water Company several times for comment but has not received a response yet.