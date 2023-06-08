DEQ awards nearly $40,000 to Pinto Point Sewer District

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of a $38,855 wastewater planning grant to Pinto Point Sewer District in Bonner County as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan.

The funding will be used to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $77,710, and the remaining $38,855 will be funded by Pinto Point Sewer District.

For more information about DEQ’s Planning Grant Program and to learn more about this year’s grant recipients, go to DEQ’s Facility Planning Grants page.