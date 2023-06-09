“Shiny Side Up” motorcycle safety rally event revs up Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Revving up excitement among motorcycle enthusiasts, the eagerly anticipated "Shiny Side Up" Motorcycle Safety Rally will occur this Saturday, June 10 at Hillcrest High School in Ammon.

Organized by the Idaho State Police, this dynamic event helps riders learn valuable skills and raises awareness of motorcycle safety. Motorcycle accidents have devastating consequences, and the "Shiny Side Up" event equips riders with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate our roadways safely. This free event is open to all experience levels and will incorporate interactive activities and educational sessions to enhance riding proficiency and promote responsible habits.

Attendees will participate in hands-on workshops led by expert riders and safety instructors, covering crucial topics like defensive riding, maneuvering on various road conditions, and effective emergency response strategies. During the event, attendees can enjoy food trucks, vendor displays, and enter to win great prizes.

Sergeant Andrew Nakashima of District 5 emphasizes the importance of such events. "We are excited to host the 'Shiny Side Up' Motorcycle Safety Rally, which brings motorcycle enthusiasts together to foster a culture of safety. This event is a fantastic opportunity for riders to improve their skills and learn critical safety measures. By enhancing riding abilities and adopting safe practices, riders significantly reduce the risk of accidents and injuries. We aim to empower riders with the knowledge and skills to make every journey safe and enjoyable."

Admission is free and goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Riders must bring an approved helmet, safety gear, and protective clothing.