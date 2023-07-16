Idaho writers awarded literature fellowships
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Three Idaho writers have been awarded Literature Fellowships from the Idaho Commission on the Arts.
The winners are Megan Freitag, Hannah Rodabaugh and Sarah Sentilles.
Fellowship recipients will each receive $5,000. The awards, given every two years, recognize outstanding writers, honoring work deemed to exhibit the highest artistic merit during peer review. Applicants were reviewed anonymously in a highly competitive process by panelists from out-of-state and were judged on the basis of existing work and professional history.
2024 LITERATURE FELLOWS
- MEGAN FREITAG (Boise) is the author of the poetry collection Edith, and This Is a Book for People Who Love Dogs, an illustrated work of nonfiction. She’s a graduate of UT Austin’s Michener Center for Writers and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. Originally from mid-coast Maine, she now lives in Boise, Idaho with her partner, Mark, and two perfect dogs.
- HANNAH RODABAUGH (Boise) holds an MA from Miami University and an MFA from Naropa University. She is the author of three chapbooks, including We Don't Bury Our Dead When Our Dead Are Animals, a collection of ecological elegies. Her work is featured or forthcoming in The Indianapolis Review, Camas Magazine, Glassworks Magazine, Blueline Magazine, Berkeley Poetry Review, Evening Street Review, K’in Literary Journal, and others. She teaches at The Cabin and in the IEP program at Boise State University.
- SARAH SENTILLES (Hailey)is the author of several books, including Draw Your Weapons, which won the 2018 PEN America Literary Award for Creative Nonfiction. Her most recent book, Stranger Care: A Memoir of Loving What Isn’t Ours, was named Idaho Book of the Year. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, The New Yorker, and The Atlantic, among other publications. She’s had residencies at Hedgebrook and Yaddo. She earned a bachelor’s degree at Yale and master’s and doctoral degrees at Harvard. She is the co-founder of the Alliance of Idaho, which protects the human rights of immigrants.