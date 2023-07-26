Cause under investigation after oxygen hose catches fire

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - At 10:36 a.m. Wednesday, Swan Valley Fire Department crews were dispatched to a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews were met by the owner of a camper who said he was laying in his bed and his oxygen hose caught fire.

The occupant was able to evacuate safely, grab and extinguisher and slow the fire from spreading.

Fire crews were able to get the smoldering pillow and mattress outside and extinguished before any further damage occurred.

No cause has been determined.

Officials would like to remind everyone to keep open flames away from furniture and oxygen devices, especially in tight quarters.