IDL hiring seasonal workers to meet surging demand for wildland firefighting equipment and supplies

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – “Lives, property and valuable timber resources depend on our ability to supply firefighting equipment when it is needed, where it is needed,” Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) director Dustin Miller said.

That’s why the agency is hiring at least 10 seasonal team members to help meet the surging demand for wildfire equipment and supplies.

IDL’s Coeur d’Alene Interagency Fire Cache stocks and maintains wildland firefighting equipment and supplies, distributing these vital resources to crews battling wildfires across the west.

“Many items used on the fireline like fire hoses, chainsaws and water pumps come back to the Fire Cache and can be used on future fires after they are refurbished,” Miller said. “Returning and refurbishing equipment reduces fire expenses and saves taxpayers money.”

During the height of fire season, refurbishing equipment requires many helping hands, Miller said.

“With equipment returning from the field, and the likelihood of more wildfires the horizon, each season we bring in help to maintain short turn-around times. The seasonal employees we hire do essential work,” Miller said. That work includes washing fire hoses, boxing up supplies, loading and offloading trucks, pressure-testing water handling equipment, making deliveries to fires and much more.

Driving positions are also available for those with valid driver’s licenses and experience driving forklifts or box trucks. You must be at least 18 years old to apply.

The jobs pay $17.92 per hour and team members work from 7:00 am to 5:30 pm, six days a week. These positions are eligible for overtime pay.

Apply today by emailing your resume to careers@idl.idaho.gov, or by visiting www.idl.idaho.gov/jobs.