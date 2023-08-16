Alarming discovery on banks of Salmon River

RIGGINS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said calls and emails came pouring in Tuesday reporting a shark washed up on the shores of the Salmon River near Riggins.

With so many calls coming in, officials felt the need to investigate, and this is what they found.

IDFG says it does appear to be a Salmon Shark. Salmon Sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to almost 1,000 pounds. As indicated by its name, Salmon Sharks like to feed on salmon.

So, should we be concerned with this shocking discovery and potential impacts to our salmon and steelhead populations?

"Well……….seeing no sharks have been observed swimming up our fish ladders lately, and the only known shark that can live in freshwater is the Bull Shark, I think it is safe to assume that somebody dropped this on the shore for a good laugh. I certainly have laughed about it. This would have been a great April’s Fools Joke," IDFG manager Joe DuPont said.