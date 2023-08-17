Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Thursday approximately 5:25 p.m., Jefferson County dispatch received 911 calls reporting a motorcycle vs pickup accident near Countyline Road and Highway 20.

Upon arrival, deputies found a maroon GMC pickup with a black motorcycle underneath the front bumper.

Police say the maroon GMC was driven by 30 year old Tiah Baker from Ammon when she turned westbound onto Countyline Road and struck a motorcycle.

The motorcycle was driven by 45 year old Ryan Harris of Rigby. Harris was stopped in the turn lane, waiting to turn northbound onto Highway 20.

An ambulance transported Harris to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Baker was checked out at the scene.

Jefferson County Deputies were assisted by Central Fire Department, Rigby QRU, Idaho State Police and Idaho Falls Ambulance.