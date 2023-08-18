New trial court administrator selected for Idaho’s Sixth Judicial District

BANNOCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Supreme Court has appointed Jason Dye as the new trial court administrator for the Sixth Judicial District.

He will replace Kerry Hong who will be leaving the Idaho Courts on Sept. 15, 2023. Dye will start his new role on Sept. 18, 2023.

By court rule, trial court administrators are selected jointly by both the Administrative District Judge of the respective judicial district and Administrative Director of Courts, acting on behalf of the Supreme Court. Administrative District Judge Rudolph Carnaroli and Administrative Director of Courts Sara Omundson held interviews with candidates in Pocatello earlier this week for the position.

Under the statewide framework of the Idaho courts, the Supreme Court may appoint a trial court administrator in each of Idaho’s seven judicial districts. The Sixth Judicial District includes Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties.

“Jason, who was the Deputy Trial Court Administrator, is someone who understands the importance of building effective relationships with all of the justice stakeholders throughout the Sixth District,” Judge Carnaroli said.

Trial court administrators work under the Administrative District Judge, and assist the Supreme Court, through the Administrative Director of Courts, in the Court's constitutional duties to administer and supervise a unified and integrated judicial system. Trial court administrators also implement the Supreme Court’s policy directives and carry out those administrative duties of the district court that may be

established by statute or inherent power of the court.

“I'm very honored to have been appointed to serve as the trial court administrator and look forward to continuing to serve the entire judicial district,” Dye said.

Dye earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology and his master’s degree in education administration from Idaho State University. He started his career with the Idaho Courts in 2000 working in the Bannock County Juvenile Justice Office. He was then appointed as a Court Programs and Services Administrator for the Administrative Office of the Courts in Boise. He returned to eastern Idaho when he was appointed as the Deputy Trial Court Administrator for the Sixth Judicial District in 2022.