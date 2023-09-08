Risch leads effort to improve small businesses’ access to cyber security resources

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch, former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, introduced the Small Business Cyber Resiliency Act to provide small businesses with improved access to top of the line cybersecurity tools and information.

“Small businesses are invaluable to our communities—creating jobs, providing goods and services, and contributing substantially to our economy —but increasing data breaches and cyber risks threaten these businesses’ futures,” Risch said. “Given the variety of threats small businesses face, from home and abroad, it is important they are equipped with tools and information to protect themselves, their employees and customers, and our entire economy. The Small Business Cyber Resiliency Act will provide them with access to these important resources.”

Joining Risch in introducing the Small Business Cyber Resiliency Act are Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).

“More than 99% of businesses in New Hampshire are small businesses, and Americans have started a record number of new businesses over the last two years. This vital piece of the American economy needs to prioritize cybersecurity but may not have access to the necessary resources. This bill aims to provide some of these vital resources,” Shaheen said. “I’m proud to work across the aisle with Senator Risch on the Small Business Cyber Resiliency Act to help provide our small businesses with the tools they need to grow and create more good jobs.”

“Small businesses are the backbone of Idaho’s economy, providing jobs and spurring local innovation,” Crapo said. “This legislation supports our small businesses by providing the resources to combat data breaches and educate small businesses on proper cybersecurity hygiene, protecting owners, employees and customers in the marketplace.”

“Cyberattacks are a growing challenge for Nevada small businesses, and we need to do more to help them defend themselves,” Cortez Masto said. “This bipartisan bill would build on our efforts to strengthen the cybersecurity of small businesses across the country and protect them from cyberthreats like ransomware attacks and hackers. I will continue fighting to provide Nevada small business with the resources they need to grow and be successful.”

The Small Business Cyber Resiliency Act:

Ensures cybersecurity training and resources for small businesses are effective, accessible, and relevant;

Establishes a Central Small Business Cybersecurity Unit at the Small Business Administration (SBA) to oversee the agency’s cybersecurity efforts;

Creates a publicly-available clearinghouse for small business cybersecurity resources at the SBA;

Enhances cybersecurity resources and training available for small businesses through SBA resource partners;

Improves information sharing for small business cybersecurity between the SBA, CISA, and other federal agencies; and

Reviews the cybersecurity hygiene of small businesses that went online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Small Business Cyber Resiliency Act has wide sweeping support in the Gem State, including Governor Brad Little, the Idaho Small Business Development Center, and the Boise Metro Chamber.

"Across our state and throughout the nation, there are few more pressing threats to our safety, security, and freedom than cyber-attacks. Cybersecurity intrusions, corruption, and fraud are global threats that challenge the security of all citizens, businesses, and governments at every level – especially our small businesses. I want to thank Senator Risch and all the partners helping to improve resources for our small businesses to become more cyber secure," Idaho Governor Brad Little said.