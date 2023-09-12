BLM concludes  Black Mountain, Hardtrigger, Sands Basin wild horse gather 

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management Owyhee Field Office finished gathering wild horses from the Black Mountain, Hardtrigger and Sands Basin Wild Horse Herd Management Areas using the helicopter drive trap method Monday.

The BLM gathered 229 wild horses. An estimated 38 mares will be released back to the range once they have been treated with GonaCon, a fertility control vaccine to slow the population growth rate of the remaining population within the Herd Management Areas. Additionally, there will be approximately 40 studs released to reach the low end of the appropriate management level in each of the areas.

“We know that Idaho’s wild horses are special to many people and we look forward to offering those removed from the range for adoption to good homes later this fall," acting Owyhee Field Manager Ammon Wilhelm said. “Reducing these wild horse populations to the low appropriate management level will help us get a head start on a contraceptive program that will ultimately extend the timeframe between drive trap gathers.”

All animals were transported to the Boise Wild Horse Off-Range Corral, located just off South Pleasant Valley Road in Boise. The Corral will open on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for those interested in viewing the horses. An adoption is planned for Nov. 3 – 5, 2023. The wild horses are currently being checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sales Program.

For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.