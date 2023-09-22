Skip to Content
Deadly crash in Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Police are investigating a deadly two vehicle crash in Bonneville County.

The crash occurred Thursday at approximately 12:08 p.m. on US 26 at milepost 384.5, in Bonneville County.

According to police, a 25-year-old Turnerville, Wyo., man was traveling west on US26 in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox. The Equinox crossed into the eastbound lanes colliding with a 2005 Kenworth boom truck, driven by a 28-year-old Rexburg man.

The Equinox driver succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The roadway was blocked for approximately five hours in both directions.

Idaho State Police is seeking witnesses for this incident. If you have any information, call (208) 528-3400.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Swan Valley Fire Department, Idaho Falls Paramedics and Idaho Transportation Department.

