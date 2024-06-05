Election Results certified by Board of Canvassers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—The Idaho Secretary of State and the Board of Canvassers will ratify the results of last month's primary elections in Idaho Falls on Wednesday, June 5.

WATCH THE PROCEEDINGS:

According to Idaho law, the Board of Canvassers ensures that every election has been handled correctly and that the results are what the clerks and counties say they are.

This year they are holding the canvassing of results in at the Mountain America Center.

The process will be streamed live through Zoom starting at 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.