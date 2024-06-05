Warm and 80’s

Skip to Content
Today will be headed to the 80's and the warmest days so far this year. Lake wind advisory is in effect again for I-15 south of Bonneville county and down to the AF reservoir. Flood warning for hills of Teton county along hwy 33 from Driggs to Victor and saturated areas. Use caution around standing water. Winds SW 30 mph gusts possible.

Stay hydrated and wear your sunglasses, take care of your pets outdoors. If the pavement is too hot for your feet, it's too hot for their paws. SPF it up and use caution on water with choppy conditions with winds today.

There may be a t-storm for the Teton valley into late tomorrow night and that may bring some more water to flood prone areas, FYI. But mainly dry and warm.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

