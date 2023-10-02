No new fires detected on Salmon-Challis National Forest

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - No new fires have been detected on the Salmon-Challis National Forest since the last summary.

Chilcoot Fire (August 11): The 685 acre fire located approximately two miles northeast of Pistol Lake between Browning and Little Pistol Creeks on the western edge of the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness was called out on September 26.

To date, there have been 24 wildfires detected on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. 24 of these fires have been declared out.

Nationally, there are 28 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 11 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.