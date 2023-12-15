The Miracle Box – Local people helping local organizations in one place

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – There's a new way to get involved in the spirit of giving. It's called The Miracle Box.

Similar to The Giving Machines located across the world through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, people can come to the vending machine and pick an item that then gets donated.

The difference with The Miracle Box is it stays local.

The Bearing the Light Foundation has brought this unique vending machine to East Idaho after inspiration from The Giving Machines. Shadie Bigelow, a manager of Bearing the Light Foundation, says Mark Johnson, a member of the foundation, shared his inspiration with the group on a Tuesday.

"And then by Friday he was in Colorado picking up a vending machine and we have just been going at it."

It works like your typical vending machine; Select the item you want to purchase, swipe your card and your donation has been accepted.

They say 100% of every cent spent goes directly to the item you chose. The Bearing the Light Foundation covers any fees or extra charges that may be associated.

Even better, different local organizations throughout the region have agreed to exactly match each donation for a given day. You can find which business will match your donation on the poster next to The Miracle Box.

Donations can range anywhere from $5 to $300 with selections of coloring books for the Ronald McDonald House, meals for local families in need, pets in need at the Snake River Animal Shelter and so much more.

The Miracle Box is located at the Ammon Broulim's on 2730 E Sunnyside Rd. It will stay up until Dec. 31.

For more information or to make a donation online, visit their website.