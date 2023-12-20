Skip to Content
Idaho

Trees wanted for Ammon Christmas Tree Bonfire

City of Ammon
By
today at 11:43 AM
Published 2:32 PM

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Ammon will hold the annual Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire and fireworks show Saturday Jan. 20 at 6:00 p.m. at McCowin Park.

To make the event, trees are needed from the community. 

Beginning Dec. 26, live, undecorated Christmas trees may be dropped off at Williams and Targhee on the far west side of McCowin Park. The area will be clearly marked.

The event on Jan. 20 will feature music, vendors, food, prizes, swag, the bonfire and a spectacular fireworks show.

Vendors will open at 6:00 p.m., the fire department will light the trees at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will commence when the bonfire is fully lit. 

Article Topic Follows: Idaho

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content