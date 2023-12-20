Trees wanted for Ammon Christmas Tree Bonfire

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Ammon will hold the annual Icy Inferno Christmas Tree Bonfire and fireworks show Saturday Jan. 20 at 6:00 p.m. at McCowin Park.

To make the event, trees are needed from the community.

Beginning Dec. 26, live, undecorated Christmas trees may be dropped off at Williams and Targhee on the far west side of McCowin Park. The area will be clearly marked.

The event on Jan. 20 will feature music, vendors, food, prizes, swag, the bonfire and a spectacular fireworks show.

Vendors will open at 6:00 p.m., the fire department will light the trees at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will commence when the bonfire is fully lit.