Make-A-Wish kids are wishing it forward this holiday season through a motivational hotline

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Make-A-Wish wants to spark hope this holiday season with the debut of the Holiday Wish Line.

It is a telephone hotline with messages recorded by wish kids designed to give callers a moment of joy as they navigate the holiday season.

From now through Dec. 31, the hotline will give callers a break from everyday stress with messages to inspire togetherness and maintain the festive spirit.

The holidays are often associated with joy and celebration, but they can also bring about a range of stress. Whether it’s holiday travel delays, the rush to find the perfect last-minute gift, or the desire to be closer to friends and family, the holidays come with unique challenges that can be overwhelming for even the biggest holiday lover. But The Holiday Wish Line is just a phone call away.

Six wish kids, who have all battled a critical illness, will provide kid-friendly advice, stories and funny moments from Dec. 4 through Dec. 31 via phone at 208-425-8730. Callers will be asked to select from a series of prompts upon calling the hotline to listen to messages from:

Jasper, a 5-year-old with chronic respiratory failure, who wished for a backyard playset

Brantley, a 7-year-old with a heart condition, wanted to see snow and wished to build a snowman with his family

Annabelle, a 9-year-old with cystic fibrosis, wished to skate with her favorite hockey team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights

Ava, an 11-year-old with a heart condition, learned first-hand what it takes to be a content creator for her wish

Fernie, an 11-year-old with cancer, who, as an avid athlete, wished for a batting cage in his backyard

Holin, a 10-year-old, whose love for music landed her onstage with her favorite singer

Proceeds raised through the holiday season will make it possible for more wish kids like Jasper, Brantley, Annabelle, Ava, Fernie and Holin to experience the long-lasting impact of a wish.

“We all deal with stress, so it’s not hard for any of us to empathize with the stress that a child facing a critical illness might feel. That’s why it is so easy to get behind the power of a wish. Wishes can give a child something fun, hopeful, and relaxing to look forward to while they undergo chemo or prepare for surgery. With the Holiday Wish Line, you can hear firsthand from wish kids about their wish and the hope it created, and learning about that hope and joy may just help the caller relieve a little holiday stress as well,” Make-A-Wish Idaho President and CEO Janie Best said.

Wishes can serve as an important turning point in the lives of wish kids. In fact, wish alumni, who are many years removed from their wish, say that the wish helped them to not only feel better but also get better. Medical professionals agree that a wish can be a powerful intervention that leads to better health outcomes and quality of life.

To learn more about the voices of the hotline and how you can help grant more wishes this giving season, visit wish.org/wishline.