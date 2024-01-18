New Tribal Department of Energy director announced

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes hired a new Tribal Department of Energy (TDOE) Director.

Wyatt Petersen is a Shoshone-Bannock Tribal member and a lifelong resident of the Fort Hall Reservation.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the new TDOE Director. My journey to this role is rooted not only in my professional experiences and academic achievements but also in my unwavering commitment to our Tribes and community,” Petersen said.

Wyatt began his career with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in 2011 as a Fisheries Technician with the Fish and Wildlife Department. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Earth and Environmental Systems with an emphasis in Geospatial Technologies and a Master of Science Degree in Geographic Information Sciences from Idaho State University. Prior to his new position, he served as the GIS Database Manager and Interim Land Use Director.

Wyatt is looking forward to establishing strong lines of communication with the department and with our tribal community. He plans on conducting a thorough assessment of the current energy projects and infrastructure and identifying key areas of growth. His primary goal is to lay a solid foundation for long-term, sustainable energy solutions that will benefit our community.

Wyatt is fortunate to share his life with his wife Kimberly Kitto and their three children Deja, Ogden and Lily. In his spare time, he has a passion for music and technology. He plays the guitar, banjo and ukulele. Wyatt is also fascinated with AI and coding, continually exploring how these technologies can innovate and streamline processes both in professional and personal projects.

“We are excited to announce that Wyatt has accepted the role of the TDOE Director. His passion for advancing technically will greatly contribute to the initiatives of the TDOE, and I look forward to seeing where the TDOE will go in the future," Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Executive Director Elese Teton said.