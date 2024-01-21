New “Savvy Women and Money” financial education conference set Feb. 16

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Finance (IDOF) announced its support of the upcoming “Savvy Women and Money Conference” on Friday, Feb. 16.

The conference will go from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Boise Centre.

This free financial education conference is similar to the now-retired annual Smart Women Smart Money Conference and offers breakout sessions where women can learn about money management, investing, credit management and financial security.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend. Registration is required and includes lunch and light refreshments throughout the day.

“We are honored to help sponsor this valuable conference offering Idaho’s women an excellent opportunity to increase their financial knowledge and skills,” Idaho Department of Finance Director Patricia Perkins said. “It will be a great day to connect with women in the community and offer tools to help them achieve financial success,” Perkins said.

The Savvy Women & Money Conference organizers aim to empower women with the knowledge and skills they need to make strong, informed financial decisions by providing valuable resources and a supportive community to help women reach their financial goals. Keynote speaker Cecilia Violetta López is the Artistic Advisor for Opera Idaho, and a celebrated soprano with years of experience in the opera industry. The singer was named one of “Idaho’s Top 10 Influential Women of the Century” by USA Today and was named the first Artistic Advisor for Opera Idaho in January of 2021. López will be giving a performance and presentation along with supporting the conference for the day.

“Ready to start your investing journey?” will be covered in a breakout session with Nancy Ax, Senior Securities Analyst with the IDOF. Additional IDOF staff will be available to answer questions and assist attendees at its vendor booth, where free financial education materials on a wide range of topics will be offered.

Additional information, including registration information, can be found online HERE.