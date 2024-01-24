Skip to Content
American Dog Derby moved to Bear Gulch

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) - Weather conditions are not being cooperative, so the American Dog Derby has been moved to Bear Gulch. 

Officials say hopefully snow conditions will hold, but there is a chance conditions will not be safe for dogs. 

The race structure has also been changed to ensure a safer race for mushers and dogs.

The Oldest All-American Dog Sled Race is set for Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2024.

Officials say the good news is the $10,000 race purse is guaranteed.

You can register HERE.

