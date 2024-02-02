Skip to Content
Idaho

Governor Little to visit southern border

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Governor Brad Little will be heading to Texas next week.

On Sunday, Governor Little along with 13 other Republican governors will visit the Eagle Pass area along the Texas-Mexico border to hold a press conference on the actions being taken to protect American's from President Biden's open border policies. 

The governor's trip comes about a week after he announced he was sending two teams of Idaho State Police troopers to Texas to help with border security. 

