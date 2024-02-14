Most Idaho taxpayers eligible for free e-file

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Did you know you might be able e-file your tax returns for free?

The Idaho State Tax Commission is encouraging taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 a year or less to visit tax.idaho.gov/freefile. This page details companies offering free online filing and preparation of both federal and Idaho individual income tax returns.



“Nearly 70% of Idahoans qualify to e-file for free each year, but less than 10% use the service,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “We encourage people to take advantage of the free-file option.”



Taxpayers should look carefully at the free file page to see which offers they qualify for and be sure to use the links on the page, so they don’t have to pay. They must use the same provider to e-file both federal and state returns.



Electronic filing is a fast, easy way to file taxes. The software does the math for taxpayers, and they get a quicker refund than if they file by paper.



The Tax Commission works with the IRS and software developers to provide the free online filing service.



Visit tax.idaho.gov to check your refund status, get tax forms, make payments, and find tax help. You also can get help by calling the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.



The deadline to file 2023 income taxes is Monday, April 15.