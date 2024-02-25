Skip to Content
Idaho

Free seminar opportunity for Idaho businesses

February 23, 2024
Published 10:00 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho businesses will learn about the Idaho Human Rights Commissions' services, Wednesday, Feb. 28. This online seminar starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m. MDT. 

The seminar, featuring Commission Administrator Ben Earwicker, will also cover existing trends in state and federal anti-discrimination laws, the process for filing and responding to discrimination claims and the complaint resolution process.

Register for the event here.

A different topic will be covered the last Wednesday of every other month.

The 2024 schedule includes:

  • April 24 – Wage and Hour
  • Aug. 28 – Unemployment Insurance
  • Oct. 30 – Unemployment Tax Compliance
