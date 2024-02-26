Coroner identifies double fatality crash victims

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following a double fatality crash Saturday.

Officials say 86-year-old Ivan McCracken of Preston and 53-year-old Maria Garcia of Hyrum, Utah died following the crash on US 91 at milepost 24 in Bannock County.

Next of kin has been notified.

According to police, McCracken was driving a 2003 Buick northbound on US 91 when the vehicle crossed over the center line and collided head on with a 2012 Nissan driven by a 49-year-old Hyrum, Utah man.

McCracken succumbed to his injuries on scene, and Garcia, who was a passenger of the Nissan, succumbed to her injuries on scene.

An air ambulance transported the driver of the Nissan to a local hospital.

The road was blocked for five hours to allow emergency personnel to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Downey Ambulance, Franklin County Ambulance, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Preston Police Department and Franklin County Fire Department. Idaho State Police also thanks those that were on scene and assisted before law enforcement and emergency medical personnel arrived.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.