Many Idahoans can get free income tax help

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — You might be able to get free help preparing your income tax return at volunteer tax preparation sites throughout Idaho.

To find a site near you, visit the Idaho State Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov. Click on the Free Income Tax Help link on the home page.

You also can find site information by going to IRS.gov.

The free help is intended for senior citizens and people with low to moderate incomes who have simple federal and Idaho tax returns. That includes taxpayers submitting a state return only to get a grocery credit refund, and those filing a federal return only to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit. People who have complicated returns should get help from a professional preparer.

All sites offer electronic filing for faster refunds. Some offer help in Spanish. The Tax Commission recommends that you check the site information on the day you want to visit since times and dates can change.

Some state colleges operate volunteer sites, including:

Boise State University in Boise

Idaho State University in Pocatello

Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston

University of Idaho in Moscow

When visiting a site, please bring:

Photo IDs for you and your spouse

Social Security cards for you, your spouse, and any dependents

Any W-2 and 1099 forms

Copies of last year’s state and federal returns

Other documents needed to file a return

IIf you don’t have internet access, find a site by calling (800) 906-9887. You also can call AARP’s automated system at (888) 227-7669. If you have tax questions, call the Tax Commission at (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.